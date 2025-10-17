Ventas, Inc. $VTR Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 17.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $2,033,536.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $179,444.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,488 shares in the company, valued at $8,184,446.88. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,778. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 161.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

