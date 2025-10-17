Vigilare Wealth Management Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 165,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 315,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.