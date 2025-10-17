Wedbush Expects Lower Earnings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APLS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 118,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,888.20. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $737,502.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,013.64. This represents a 89.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,921 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,466 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 44,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,795.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

