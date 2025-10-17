WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $712.07 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $747.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,381,832.90. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,353.28. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,717 shares of company stock worth $164,599,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $925.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

