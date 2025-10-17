Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,875 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 4,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,872 shares of company stock worth $46,980,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.57.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $251.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.96. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

