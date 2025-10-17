Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 297 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average of $216.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

