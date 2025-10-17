Workiva Inc. $WK Stock Position Raised by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Workiva were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 705.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of WK stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

