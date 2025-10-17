Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for IFF FY2026 Earnings

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFF. Oppenheimer cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $105.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 26,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Covea Finance raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 206,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 920.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 334,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -103.23%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

