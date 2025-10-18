15,729 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after buying an additional 5,567,201 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,748,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,152,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $19,126,000. Finally, Bwcp LP boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 101.8% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after buying an additional 1,319,273 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zeta Global Price Performance
Shares of ZETA opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Zeta Global Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
