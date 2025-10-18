2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.45 and last traded at $105.93. Approximately 8,674,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 3,784,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.40.

2x Ether ETF Trading Down 2.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETHU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

