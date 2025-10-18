ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 9.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ACV Auctions by 48.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $258,763 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

