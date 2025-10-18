ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 316.4% from the September 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 691.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 814,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 56.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 630,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 227,448 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Articles

