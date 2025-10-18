Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

