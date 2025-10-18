Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD) Short Interest Up 246.9% in September

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 472,800 shares, a growth of 246.9% from the September 15th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpha Modus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOD opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Alpha Modus has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Modus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Modus to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Modus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Modus stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of Alpha Modus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

