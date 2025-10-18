Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average of $191.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

