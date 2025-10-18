Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Optas LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Optas LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.2% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average of $191.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

