Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Reduced by Cornerstone Enterprises LLC

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,883 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average of $191.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

