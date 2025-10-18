Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.96.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.