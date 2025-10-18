Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Navera Investment Management Ltd.

Navera Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho set a $295.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day moving average is $191.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

