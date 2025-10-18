Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

