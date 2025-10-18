Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 91,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

