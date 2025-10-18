Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.96. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

