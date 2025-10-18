Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA) Trading Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 113,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,662,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Alta Global Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

About Alta Global Group

Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector.

