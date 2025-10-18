Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Increased by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $303,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.