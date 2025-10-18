Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Increased by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

