Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,848,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,015,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,020,000 after acquiring an additional 579,917 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,444 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in Ambarella by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 904,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after acquiring an additional 125,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 1,635.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 610,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.68 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.The company had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $227,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,469.32. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $154,650.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 126,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,385.96. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

