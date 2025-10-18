American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $121.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.26.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.51. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,057,000 after buying an additional 197,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,516,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,869,000 after purchasing an additional 653,712 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

