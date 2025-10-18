Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sujoda Management, Llc acquired 441,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800,116.15. The trade was a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,927.26. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,900. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $33.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

