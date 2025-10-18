Analysts Set Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target at $13.75

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRVS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $7.04 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $524.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 771,454 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,165,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after acquiring an additional 221,352 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 1,731,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.