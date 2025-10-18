Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Shares Up 7.5% – What’s Next?

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 225,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 159,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.
Andean Precious Metals Stock Up 7.5%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.
About Andean Precious Metals
Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andean Precious Metals
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- This AI Chip Giant Could Be the Market’s Next Big Winner
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Broadcom Inks OpenAI Deal: Why It’s A Huge Win for AVGO Stock
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Institutions Are Fueling CrowdStrike’s Next Leg Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.