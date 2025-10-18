Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Short Interest Up 231.3% in September

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,700 shares, an increase of 231.3% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 438.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the period.
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $128.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.
