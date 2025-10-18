Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Short Interest Up 231.3% in September

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,700 shares, an increase of 231.3% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Get Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 438.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the period.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $128.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.0606 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.