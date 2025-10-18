APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $23.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on APA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on APA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,876,000 after buying an additional 2,894,543 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,970,000 after buying an additional 1,869,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $22,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,871,000 after buying an additional 1,046,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,964,000 after buying an additional 1,029,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

