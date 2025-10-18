Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Trimmed by BFI Infinity Ltd.

BFI Infinity Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 529,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,618,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 461,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 149,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Presper Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,574,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Up 2.0%

AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.