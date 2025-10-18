Apple Inc. $AAPL is Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $94,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 149,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Presper Financial Architects LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $2,574,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 40.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average of $216.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

