Apple Inc. $AAPL is Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average is $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

