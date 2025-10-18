Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 12.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $108,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average is $216.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

