ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.73 and last traded at $35.95. Approximately 5,910,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.6%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.