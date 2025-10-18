Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 66.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $129.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $155,815.29. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 669,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,698.24. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 51,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $920,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 416,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,351.66. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,364,677 shares of company stock worth $23,729,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

