ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARM by 163.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth $48,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $165.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.97 billion, a PE ratio of 250.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.10. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

