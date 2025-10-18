Atkore Inc. $ATKR Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1,514.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Atkore by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 384.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 2.13. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.