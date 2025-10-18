Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. 35,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 15,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Atlas Salt Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Atlas Salt Company Profile

Atlas Salt Inc engages in the valuation, exploration, development, and production of industrial mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, nepheline, and other mineral deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

