Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $593,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Austin Asset Management Co Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

