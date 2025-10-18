Avient Corporation $AVNT Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avient alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after buying an additional 279,064 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,513,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,608 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,118,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,871,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 62,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $50,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Avient in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Avient Stock Up 0.5%

AVNT opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Avient Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.98 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.