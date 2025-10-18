Avient Corporation $AVNT Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after buying an additional 279,064 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,513,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,608 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,118,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,871,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 62,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $50,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Avient in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
AVNT opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Avient Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.98 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
