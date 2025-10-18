B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average is $152.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

