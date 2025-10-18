Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN Stake Lifted by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 62.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,650 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,647,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,307,000 after purchasing an additional 642,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 794.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 556,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 494,508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 561.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 383,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $12,032,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $23.13 on Friday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $378.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, CFO Bradford Hale acquired 10,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $287,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 144,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,606.48. The trade was a 7.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

