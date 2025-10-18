Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $41,633,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,406,000 after purchasing an additional 418,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4,090.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,851,000 after buying an additional 295,101 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $7,066,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 63.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 67,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.49%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.