Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.40.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

