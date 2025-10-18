Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVDA stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.97. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

