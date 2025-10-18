Bennett Selby Investments LP Increases Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 10.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Presper Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $2,574,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 40.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.4% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 57,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

