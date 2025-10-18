BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $595,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,145.52. This trade represents a 51.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

